Limousine Crash Kills 20 People in Upstate New York

A limousine drove past a stop sign at the end of a highway and plowed into a parked and unoccupied SUV, killing all 18 people in the limo and two pedestrians. The collision, which took place outside the Apple Barrel Country Store in Schoharie, New York turned a laid-back Saturday afternoon into chaos at the popular tourist area.

The 2001 Ford Excursion limousine was traveling southwest on Route 30 in Schoharie, about 170 miles north of New York City around 2 p.m., when it failed to stop. New York State Police and Schoharie County Sheriff’s Office both responded to the scene. The manager of the Apple Barrel store, Jessica Kirby, told the New York Times that a limousine drove fast down the hill on Route 30, crashing into another vehicle and numerous customers in the store’s parking lot. The driver and all passengers were killed and so were the pedestrians outside of the vehicle. Authorities have not yet released names of the victims or other specifics, but state police set up a hotline for family members. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident, according to its chairman, Robert Sumwalt. Sumwalt said, “This is one of the biggest losses of life that we’ve seen in a long, long time.”

