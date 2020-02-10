Lin Manuel Miranda spills details on 'The Little Mermaid' remake on Oscar's red carpet

ABC/ARTURO HOLMES

ABC/ARTURO HOLMES(LOS ANGELES) -- It may have been raining buckets on Sunday's Academy Awards, but Lin-Manuel Miranda was thinking of a place down where it's wetter -- the ocean -- while walking the red carpet.

Miranda spilled several secrets about The Little Mermaid live action remake when pressed by Billy Porter.

"I wrote four new songs with [Alan] Menken," Miranda proudly revealed with a grin.

Menken has composed the scores for eight Disney films, most notably for The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and Pocahontas -- winning two Academy Awards for each film.

However, that wasn't all the Hamilton star had to say on the red carpet about his new project.

He also hinted that production for The Little Mermaid stars soon, "They are in rehearsals right now. They'll be shooting starting in April, all summer." It is unknown when the film is slated to hit theaters.

This latest movie becomes Miranda's third movie partnership with Disney. Before, he wrote the Oscar-nominated song "How Far I'll Go" for Moana and also starred in Mary Poppins Returns. He also lends his vocal talents to the Ducktails reboot.

Miranda also gave a sneak peek about his upcoming directorial debut on Tick, Tick...BOOM!, a film adaption of the musical of the same name.

"Yeah, making Andrew Garfield sing and dance," he laughed. "Andrew Garfield's playing Jonathan Larson."

Larson is best known for writing Rent, but died before the hit musical's first Off Broadway preview performance.

Before handing the microphone back, Miranda also excitedly revealed that he, along with Porter, will be sitting in the same row as fellow theater-geek Idina Menzel.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

