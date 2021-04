After some delay, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s new screen-adapted musical, “In The Heights” is set for release on HBO Max. The film stars Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, and Olga Merediz and is directed by Jon M. Chu. “In The Heights” ran on Broadway for three years and was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, winning four. For the most part, the film has received high praise, but you can judge for yourself when it hits HBO Max on June 11th. What is your favorite musical?