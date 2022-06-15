‘Lincoln Lawyer’ Coming Back to Netflix

It looks like The Lincoln Lawyer will be back for another case on Netflix.

Today, the streaming platform announced that the series would be back for a second season. The series stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as L.A. attorney Mickey Haller who works out of the back of his Lincoln Navigator.

Season 1 hit Netflix on May 13 and quickly moved up the viewing chart to become one of the Top 10 series in 90 countries.

Just like the first season, season two will consist of ten episodes and will be based on the fourth book in the Lincoln Lawyer series titled, “The Fifth Witness.”

Are you a fan of The Lincoln Lawyer? Do you think you have what it takes to be a lawyer?