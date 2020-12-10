Linda Ronstadt, Peter Yarrow taking part in virtual fundraiser Saturday for humanitarian charity

Kaylene Campbell/Courtesy of One Story at a Time

This Saturday, December 12, Linda Ronstadt and Peter Yarrow of the celebrated folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary will participate in a virtual benefit event for One Story at a Time, a nonprofit that offers humanitarian aid, education and other support to migrants who live near the Mexican border.

The event, which will take place via Zoom starting at 5 p.m. PT, will feature Ronstadt in conversation with Rev. Maria Moreno-Richardson, an Episcopal priest, teacher and advocate for migrants, as well as performances by Yarrow.

The fundraiser also will feature a private auction offering memorabilia signed by Linda and Peter, and a chance to win an hour-long concert by Yarrow.

Yarrow is one of the co-founders of One Story at a Time, while Ronstadt is a board member of the organization. Tickets are available for the event at the suggested price of $18 at Just1ataTime.org/concerts — although people can pay more or less of they choose.

By Matt Friedlander

