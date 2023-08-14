Linda Ronstadt’s landmark album ‘Canciones de mi Padre’ returning on vinyl

Iconic Artists Group

For the first time in more than five years, one of Linda Ronstadt‘s landmark albums will be available on vinyl.

Linda’s 1987 album, Canciones de mi Padre (My Father’s Songs), her first album of traditional Mexican music, returns to vinyl on September 8 and is now available for preorder. A newly remastered CD version will also arrive that day.

“This music is like an old friend to me, and I hope the new generation of vinyl fans will enjoy it,” Ronstadt says in a statement.

The album, featuring Linda singing music she first experienced as a child, was an immediate hit and has gone on to sell more than 10 million copies worldwide. In fact, for more than 30 years, it was the biggest-selling non-English language album in the history of American music.

Canciones de mi Padre also won the 1987 Grammy Award for Best Mexican-American Album, and was chosen for preservation by the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry in 2022. Ronstadt followed it with two additional albums of Mexican music: 1991’s Mas Canciones (More Songs) and 1992’s Frenesí (Frenzy).

In other Linda Ronstadt news, she’ll be honored next month at 2023 HOCO Fest, which is held every year in her hometown of Tucson, Arizona. Each day of the festival, which runs September 1 to 4, will celebrate a different era of her career, and two documentaries about the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will be screened. Visit hocofest.com for more information.

