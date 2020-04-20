Lindsay Lohan Says She Wants to ‘Come Back’ with Mean Girls 2: ‘That Would Definitely Be an Exciting Thing’

Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams have gone on record saying they would be “excited” about a Mean Girls sequel. McAdams recently appeared on Heroes of Health: COVID-19 live-stream, when a fan asked her about coming back to her role as Regina George. “It would be fun to play Regina George later in her life and see where life took her!” said McAdams. Whether she started a family or became an international lacrosse star would be one of the themes McAdams would like to explore. Lindsay Lohan shared in McAdams sediments telling David Spade on his talk show, Lights Out with David Spade, that she would like to return with the cast, including writer Tina Fey and director Mark Waters. Would you like to see a Mean Girls sequel?