Lindsey Buckingham Drops New Solo Single “On The Wrong Side”

Lindsey Buckingham reflects on his Fleetwood Mac days on his newest single “On The Wrong Side”. He says the song is “about the peaks and valleys of life on the road” with his old band – comparing to the Fleetwood Mac classic “Go Your Own Way”. Buckingham, of course, was fired from the band in 2018 over a feud with Stevie Nicks – and ended up successfully suing his bandmates the same year. Buckingham’s upcoming solo album will be out in September. Is there any band in history with more interpersonal drama than Fleetwood Mac?