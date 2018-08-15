Lindsey Buckingham Is Set to Go on Solo Tour

After what can best be described as his firing from Fleetwood Mac, Lindsay Buckingham is getting set to move on with life.

Buckingham has announced that he’s embarking on a solo tour. The tour will kick off this fall, just days after Fleetwood Mac begins its own North American tour.

Buckingham will take to the road to support the release of his Solo Anthology – The Best of Lindsey Buckingham.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 17th and the tour will hit all the big spots across the country. Are you anxious to hear what Lindsay sounds like as a solo artist again?

