Lindsey Buckingham Is Suing Fleetwood Mac

Ex-Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham is suing his old band for kicking him out right before the band’s current North American tour.

Buckingham is suing for breach of contract, claiming he was kicked out after the band signed a 60-concert deal with Live Nation worth up to $70 million.

In a Rolling Stone interview earlier this week, Buckingham blamed Stevie Nicks for his ouster, claiming she told the rest of the band she’d quit if he wasn’t fired. The band later added Neil Finn and Mike Campbell to replace Buckingham on tour.

Does Buckingham have a point? Do you think the Fleetwood Mac tour will make less money because he’s not part of it? Will Stevie Nicks respond?