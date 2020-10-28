Lindsey Buckingham, Michael Stipe, The B-52s & many more supporting Planned Parenthood voting campaign

Randy Holmes via Getty Images

Ex-Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, R.E.M.‘s Michael Stipe and The B-52s are among many artists supporting a newly launched voting campaign organized by the Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

The initiative addresses the recent Senate confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. According to The New York Times, the conservative judge signed an ad in 2006 calling to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that ruled that abortion was protected under the U.S. Constitution.

Barrett was officially confirmed on Monday, just eight days before the coming November 3 elections. She takes the seat left by women’s rights advocate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on September 18 at age 87.

“After the rushed confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, we must band together,” reads a statement from Planned Parenthood. “We know how our elections have the power to change the direction of this country, and this year we are voting for the freedom to control our bodies, our health and our future.”

Among the dozens of other artists who’ve signed in support include Beastie Boys, Beck, Billie Eilish, Foo Fighters, Emmylou Harris, k.d. lang, Katy Perry, Laurie Anderson, Natalie Merchant, Nine Inch Nails, Norah Jones, Pink, Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell, Randy Newman, Sarah McLachlan, Sia, T Bone Burnett, Tenacious D, The Chicks, The Roots, Third Eye Blind, and Weezer.

By Josh Johnson

