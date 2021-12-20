Lindsey Buckingham part of lineup for 2022 Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis

Credit: Lauren Dukoff

Former Fleetwood Mac singer/guitarist Lindsey Buckingham is among the artists who are confirmed to play the 2022 Beale Street Music Festival, which will be held April 29 to May 1 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Other artists on the bill include Foo Fighters, The Smashing Pumpkins, Toad the Wet Sprocket, rap star Lil Wayne, blues guitarist Sue Foley and more. Additional acts will be announced at a later date.

For ticket info, visit MemphisinMay.org.

Buckingham was on the 2020 Beale Street fest lineup before the event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 festival was scrapped as well.

The Beale Street performance is Buckingham’s first U.S. show to be scheduled for next year. He currently has one more concert left on his 2021 itinerary, taking place tonight in Boulder, Colorado. Lindsey also has tour dates in Ireland, the U.K. and mainland Europe lined up in May and early June of 2022.

In September, Buckingham released a new self-titled solo album.

