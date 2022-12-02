Lindsey Buckingham pays tribute to “friend, soul mate, sister” Christine McVie

Alison Buck/WireImage for The Recording Academy

Christine McVie‘s death at the age of 79 has been shocking for her Fleetwood Mac bandmates. Stevie Nicks posted a lengthy, handwritten tribute to the woman she called “my best friend in the whole world” on Wednesday. Now, former Fleetwood Mac member Lindsey Buckingham has, like Nicks, penned a handwritten tribute to the late singer, songwriter and keyboardist.

On Instagram, Buckingham, who teamed with McVie for a collaborative album and tour in 2017, wrote, “Christine McVie’s sudden passing is profoundly heartbreaking. Not only were she and I part of the magical family of Fleetwood Mac, to me Christine was a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, a sister.”

“For over four decades, we helped each other create a beautiful body of work and a lasting legacy that continues to resonate today,” he adds. “I feel very lucky to have known her. Though she will be deeply missed, her spirit will live on through that body of work and that legacy.”

In April of 2018, Buckingham was fired from Fleetwood Mac and replaced by former Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and ex-Crowded House frontman Neil Finn. That fall, the band launched its An Evening with Fleetwood Mac tour without Buckingham. The tour, which ended in November of 2019, was McVie’s final one with the band before her death.

