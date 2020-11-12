Lindsey Buckingham playing intimate virtual livestream concert next month

Credit: Cara Robbins

Lindsey Buckingham has announced plans to play an intimate virtual concert from his home studio in Los Angeles that will be streamed live on Saturday, December 5, starting at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the “At Home with Lindsey Buckingham” event cost $15, and will go on sale this Friday, November 13, at 10 a.m. ET at Arcivr.live. After purchasing a ticket, you’ll have an option to buy a VIP upgrade offering a Q&A with the former Fleetwood Mac singer/guitarist.

Buckingham’s set is expected to run for 45 minutes. The show will be viewable for 48 hours after the livestream ends.

Lindsey has posted a video message about the virtual show at his official YouTube channel and social media pages. “I’ve been laying low lately, just like everyone else, and I haven’t seen any of you for a while, and so I thought I’d give a little intimate concert from my home studio,” Lindsey says in the clip, directing fans to visit his official website for more information. He adds, “Hope you can make it!”

Buckingham hasn’t given a full performance since undergoing heart surgery in February 2019, during which he reportedly suffered vocal cord damage, although he did play four songs during a Zoom appearance for the tech company Nutanix in August.

That being said, Lindsey had announced dates for an April-May solo tour earlier this year that was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.