Lindsey Buckingham SUES Fleetwood Mac!

I was wondering what took him so long to do something! Ex-Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham is suing his old band for kicking him out right before the band’s current North American tour. I’d do the same thing! What the heck?!!? And let’s be honest…Fleetwood Mac isn’t Fleetwood Mac without Lindsey!! Or any of them for that matter. They all have unique voices that work perfectly together without any one else taking their spot! **Check out the new guy from Ellen below**

Buckingham is suing for breach of contract, claiming he was kicked out after the band signed a 60-concert deal with Live Nation worth up to $70 million.

In a Rolling Stone interview earlier this week, Buckingham blamed Stevie Nicks for his ouster, claiming she told the rest of the band she’d quit if he wasn’t fired. The band later added Neil Finn and Mike Campbell to replace Buckingham on tour.

Does Buckingham have a point? Will Stevie Nicks respond? I hope so! She’s been called out!

Sorry new guy….it’s a big NO vote from me. I’m sure you’re great….but you’re NOT Fleetwood Mac.