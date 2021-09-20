Lindsey Buckingham Suggests Stevie Nicks is Still in Love with Him

Former Fleetwood Mac singer and guitarist Lindsey Buckingham recently hinted that his ex-bandmate and lover Stevie Nicks is still not over him.

“There were a number of years where I wasn’t over her,” Buckingham told The Times. “It is possible that she has never been completely over me either.”

Buckingham explained that his and Nicks’ breakup right before the success of the album ‘Rumours’ made things difficult and never gave them the chance to heal.

“That is not a healthy thing to do because those little compartments can remain sealed up for years until things start seeping out when you don’t realize,” said Buckingham.

