Lindsey Buckingham to perform on ‘American Idol’ finale

Randy Holmes via Getty Images

Lindsey Buckingham will perform on this year’s American Idol finale, airing May 23, People reports.

The former Fleetwood Mac guitarist is one of a long list of artists of different genres who’ll be taking the stage as this year’s winner is crowned. Other performers include Fall Out Boy, Chaka Khan, Sheryl Crow, country star Luke Combs, rapper Macklemore and the three American Idol judges: Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

It’s not clear whether Buckingham will perform on his own, or with one of the Idol contestants. Currently, there are four left in the competition: Grace Kinstler, Willie Spence, Casey Bishop and Chayce Beckham. This Sunday, they’ll all perform the songs they’ll release if they win, as well as a song “inspired by a personal idol,” and songs by guest mentor FINNEAS, Billie Eilish‘s brother.

Buckingham was fired from Fleetwood Mac in 2018 over conflicts with Stevie Nicks, but Mick Fleetwood told Rolling Stone not long ago, “I know for a fact that I intend to make music and play again with Lindsey. I would love that.”

Whether that would involve the rest of the band remains to be seen; as Mick notes, Buckingham and Nicks would first have to bury the hatchet.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.