Lindsey Buckingham to release self-titled album and launch solo tour in September

Lindsey Buckingham will release a new, self-titled solo album on September 17. It’ll be the former Fleetwood Mac singer-guitarist’s first solo studio effort in 10 years and his seventh overall.

The 10-song collection, which Buckingham produced and recorded at his home studio in Los Angeles, will be available on CD, as a vinyl LP, and on digital and streaming platforms. A limited-edition blue-vinyl version can be purchased exclusively at LindseyBuckingham.com.

Buckingham has released one of the tracks, the wistful, jangly “I Don’t Mind,” as an advance digital single.

“‘I Don’t Mind’, like many of the songs on my new album, is about the challenges couples face in long-term relationships,” explains Lindsey. He continues, “Over time, two people inevitably find the need to augment their initial dynamic with one of flexibility, an acceptance of each others’ flaws and a willingness to continually work on issues; it is the essence of a good long-term relationship. This song celebrates that spirit and discipline.”

Regarding the new record in general, Buckingham notes, “I wanted to make a pop album, but I also wanted to make stops along the way with songs that resemble art more than pop.”

Besides the new original songs, the album includes a cover of 1960s folk group The Pozo-Seco Singers‘ hit, “Time.”

Meanwhile, Buckingham has announced a 30-city U.S. solo tour featuring two segments. The first runs from a September 1 show in Milwaukee through a September 30 concert in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, while the second is mapped out from a December 2 performance in LA through a December 20 gig in Boulder, Colorado.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, June 11, at 10 a.m. local time. Visit Lindsey’s official website for more details.

Here’s Lindsey Buckingham‘s track list:

“Scream”

“I Don’t Mind”

“On the Wrong Side”

“Swan Song”

“Blind Love”

“Time”

“Blue Light”

“Power Down”

“Santa Rosa”

“Dancing”

