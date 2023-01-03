Lindsey Buckingham working on a new album

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

Lindsey Buckingham has revealed that he’s working on a new album. The news came in a New Year’s social media post in which Lindsey looked back on the past year, saying it “was certainly a positive year in many respects, it was also a year of loss and disappointment.”

He hinted at the passing of his Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie, noting the loss of “longtime soulmates has been profoundly heartbreaking.” He also mentioned his disappointment at a tour “unexpectedly cut short” because of “challenges with my health.”

“The year’s polarity of positives and negatives has only strengthened my resolve to remain in the moment and to continue to move forward,” he shared. “Happily, my health has returned, and I’ve begun work on a new album.”

Finally, he notes, “Thanks so much to everyone for your support. I’m looking forward to 2023 and beyond!”

