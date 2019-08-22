Lindsey Stirling is turning herself into an avatar for live virtual concert

WaveElectronic violinist and former Dancing with the Stars runner-up Lindsey Stirling is set to give fans a live virtual concert experience.

In collaboration with the interactive live stream concert platform Wave, she’ll be using body motion and face capture technology to turn her into a virtual avatar. As her avatar, she’ll perform a concert for audiences world-wide and connect with fans through surprise interactions.

On Monday, August 26 at 12pm PST/3pm EST, fans can stream the show through Lindsey’s YouTube channel, her Facebook page or on Wave’s official Twitch channel. Fans can also "attend" the concert as their own avatar by downloading the Wave VR app.

Lindsey’s new album, Artemis, will be released on Friday, September 6. She’ll kick off a string of international shows starting September 12.

