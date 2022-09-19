Lineup unveiled for Seattle concert paying tribute to late Yes drummer Alan White

Theo Wargo/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

An initial list of performers has been announced for the special tribute concert for late Yes drummer Alan White that’s scheduled to take place October 2 at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle.

The lineup includes all of Yes’ current members with the exception of guitarist Steve Howe — keyboardist Geoff Downes, singer Jon Davison, bassist Billy Sherwood and drummer Jay Schellen — plus former Yes guitarist Trevor Rabin.

The bill also includes the members of Alan’s solo band White, founding Santana drummer Michael Shrieve, Pearl Jam/Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron, longtime Queen touring musician Spike Edney, one-time Journey singer Jeff Scott Soto, and ex-Heart members Roger Fisher, Mike Derosier and Steve Fossen.

More performers will be announced soon.

As previously reported, the concert will feature performances of songs from throughout White’s long career, including renditions of tunes by Yes, John Lennon, George Harrison and more.

The event will be hosted by Alan’s longtime friend, retired U.S. radio personality Bob Rivers, and all proceeds from the show will benefit the WhyHunger charity.

Tickets for the concert are available now at Ticketmaster.

White was Yes’ drummer from 1972 until his death this past May at age 72. Prior to joining the famous British prog-rock band, Alan was a member of Lennon’s Plastic Ono Band, and he played on the 1969 album Live Peace in Toronto, John’s 1970 single “Instant Karma,” Lennon’s landmark 1971 album Imagine and 1972’s Some Time in New York City. He also contributed to Harrison’s All Things Must Pass album, including the chart-topping single “My Sweet Lord.”

