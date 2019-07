Despite bad reviews from the critics, The Lion King roared at the box to the sound of $185 million. The movie surpassed all expectations and is now the 9th highest grossing film. The Lion King now has the largest July opening for a PG movie. Critics hated the movie so much that it received a 55% on Rotten Tomatoes. One of the complaints is that the lions do not have any facial expressions. In the cartoon version they were very expressive. Did you see The Lion King? What did you think?