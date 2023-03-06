Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire teaming up for Sing A Song All Night Long tour

Courtesy Live Nation

Get ready to “Sing A Song” “All Night Long” because Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire are teaming up for a joint tour.

The Sing A Song All Night Long tour kicks off August 4 in St. Paul, Minnesota, and will visit 20 cities across North America before wrapping up at the Kia Forum in LA on September 15.

It’ll be a night of nonstop hits. Lionel and Earth, Wind & Fire have sold a combined 250 million albums worldwide and are responsible for such classics as “Shining Star,” “Hello,” “September,” “Truly” and “After the Love Has Gone.”

On Instagram, Lionel says this is “the tour I’ve been trying to do for years.”

A Citi Card presale starts Tuesday, March 7, at 10 a.m. local time via citientertainment.com. The general sale begins March 13 at 10 a.m. local time via ticketmaster.com. VIP packages are also available for purchase at vipnation.com.

