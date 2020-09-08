Lionel Richie, Billy Ocean featured in season premiere of 'Rock Legends,' airing on AXS TV in October

Courtesy of AXS TV

When you think of rock legends, Lionel Richie, Billy Ocean and Michael Bolton probably don’t immediately come to mind. But those famous singers will appear on the first episode of 11th season of the U.K. documentary series Rock Legends, which gets its AXS TV premiere on Sunday, October 4, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The theme of the episode featuring Richie, Ocean and Bolton is “Soul Crooners.”

Other new Rock Legends episodes, which air every Sunday and run for 30 minutes, will focus on such musical categories and genres as “Teen Idols,” “Soul R&B,” “Glam Rock,” “Doo-Wop,” “Rockabilly,” the “New Orleans Sound,” and hits produced by Phil Spector.

The “Teen Idols” episode will profile Frankie Avalon, Bobby Vee and Bobby Darin; the “New Orleans Sound” show will feature Fats Domino and Little Richard; the “Rockabilly” program will look at The Everly Brothers, Ricky Nelson and Brenda Lee; the “Soul R&B” installment will profile Gladys Knight & the Pips, The Four Tops and Jimmy Ruffin; the “Spector Years” episode will feature The Righteous Brothers, The Ronettes and The Shirelles; and the “Glam Rock” show will look at T. Rex, Mott the Hoople and The Sweet.

Each Rock Legends episode profiles various influential and popular music acts through rare archival footage and performances, and exclusive interviews with well-known artists and noted experts.

Here’s the full schedule and lineup for the upcoming Rock Legends episodes:

10/4 — “Soul Crooners,” featuring Lionel Ritchie, Michael Bolton and Billy Ocean

10/11 — “Birth of Invention,” featuring Frank Zappa, Captain Beefheart and King Crimson

10/18 — “Teen Idols,” featuring Frankie Avalon, Bobby Vee and Bobby Darin

10/25 — “New Orleans Sound,” featuring Fats Domino, Little Richard and Dixie Cups

11/1 — “Rockabilly,” featuring The Everly Brothers, Ricky Nelson and Brenda Lee

11/8 — “Soul R&B,” featuring Gladys Knight & the Pips, The Four Tops and Jimmy Ruffin

11/15 — “Spector Years,” featuring The Righteous Brothers, The Ronettes and The Shirelles

11/22 — “Glam Rock,” featuring T. Rex, Mott the Hoople and The Sweet

11/29 — “Chicago Blues,” featuring Bo Diddley, Howlin’ Woolf and Muddy Waters

12/6 — “Doo-Wop,” featuring The Drifters, The Cleftones and The Ink Spots

By Andrea Dresdale and Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.