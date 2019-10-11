Lionel Richie, Bonnie Tyler, Susan Boyle to sing in the Vatican in support of the Amazon

ABC/Craig SjodinA concert taking place in December has the blessing of the Pope himself.



Lionel Richie, Bonnie "Total Eclipse of the Heart" Tyler and Susan Boyle are among the stars performing in the Vatican on December 14 as part of a Christmas concert organized by the Congregation for Catholic Education. Italian singers will also take part in the event, as will a U.S. gospel choir, a children's choir, the Italian Cinema Orchestra and more.

A Vatican press release declares the concert will reflect "Pope Francis’ commitment to the Amazon," and will help safeguard it and its indigenous peoples.

People will be urged to donate to two different charities, one of which is working to raise awareness of the crisis in the Amazon among students worldwide, and the other which works to preserve the tradition and culture of the indigenous population on the Brazilian/Colombian border.

You can purchase tickets for the concert at ConcertodiNatale.it.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.