Lionel Richie coming home to Alabama to headline The World Games 2022

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

As one of the most famous musicians to hail from Alabama, it’s only fitting that Lionel Richie return to his home state for a very special performance in July.

The Tuskegee, Alabama native will headline the closing ceremony of The World Games 2022, which will be held July 17 at Protective Stadium. It’ll mark the first time Lionel’s performed in Alabama in more than 20 years.

The closing ceremony will also feature other Alabama musicians, such as the country group Alabama, the Blind Boys of Alabama, Motown legend Martha Reeves of Martha and the Vandellas, rapper Yung Bleu, and American Idol alums Ruben Studdard, Taylor Hicks and Bo Bice.

Funk legend Bootsy Collins will be the emcee for both the opening and closing ceremonies of The World Games, an international event featuring sports that aren’t part of the Olympic Games, like kickboxing, pool, squash and tug of war. Performers at the opening ceremonies include Sheila E., Tony! Toni! Tone!, Yolanda Adams and Nelly.

