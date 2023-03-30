Lionel Richie Confirms He Wrote Part Of ‘Lady’ On The Toilet

Lionel Richie has revealed that he wrote the second verse of “Lady” while sitting on the toilet.

Richie made the unsanitary claim while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show. “It’s very simple. I’m working with Kenny Rogers — this is back in the day — and so Kenny calls and says, ‘I want you to write a song for me,’” explained Richie. “And, of course, I wrote ‘Lady.’”

Rogers also asked Richie to write a second song, which became “Goin’ Back to Alabama”. Richie revealed that the duo was halfway through writing when Rogers decided to change his tune.

“He says, ‘I don’t want to sing that song. I think I want to do “Lady” first,’” recalled the “Easy” singer. “Now, what he didn’t know was I only had written the first verse of ‘Lady.’ I said, ‘Excuse me for a minute. Let me, uh, go to the bathroom,’ said Richie. “I’m sitting in the stall writing the second verse to ‘Lady.’”

Where is the strangest place where you’ve done some of your own work?