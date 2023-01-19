Lionel Richie, Dionne Warwick & more set for Berry Gordy & Smokey Robinson’s MusiCares Persons of the Year tribut

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Motown founder Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson are set to be honored during Grammy week as the Recording Academy’s MusiCares Persons of the Year, and now we know some of the artists booked to help celebrate them.

The first lineup of performers announced includes Lionel Richie, Dionne Warwick, Sheryl Crow, Michael McDonald, The Temptations, Isley Brothers and the Four Tops, along with John Legend, Brandi Carlile, Chloe x Halle, Rita Wilson, Mumford & Sons, Trombone Shorty, Jimmie Allen, Molly Tuttle, PJ Morton, Sabastian Yatra, Samara Joy, Lalah Hathaway and Valerie Simpson.

“I am so excited to share the always wonderful MusiCares event with my best friend Smokey Robinson and I can’t wait to hear these wonderful artists celebrate the Motown music,” says Gordy, with Smokey adding, “I’m so excited for this year’s MusiCares lineup. These artists are my friends and I not only love them, but I’m honored that they will be performing my music, along with hits from the Motown catalogue.”

The 32nd annual MusiCares Persons of the Year benefit gala is set for February 3, two days before the Grammys, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Proceeds from the gala, which also includes a silent auction, will provide essential support for MusiCares, which provides music professionals with health and human services across a spectrum of needs.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.