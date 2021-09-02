Lionel Richie Has an Ice Cream Flavor Called ‘All Night Love’

Lionel Richie and Tyra Banks are teaming up for a new ice cream. Richie collaborated on “All Night Love” with the SMiZE Cream brand, which was founded by Banks. The ice cream is vanilla with midnight cookie crumble swirls, salted caramel, and milk chocolate-covered fudge hearts. The containers for the new flavor also include a QR code with links to videos featuring Banks and Richie. The ice cream is available online at Smizecream.com with nationwide shipping. What’s your favorite ice cream flavor? If you could invent an ice cream flavor, what would it be?