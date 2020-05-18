Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan And More Sing ‘We Are The World’ On TV For The First Time In 35 Years

It’s been over 35 years since “We Are The World” was sung on national television. During the finale episode of American Idol on Sunday (May 17th) Lionel Richie, who originally penned the song along with Michael Jackson, sang the song with Idol contestants and judges. The song was brought back in honor of those who are quarantining at home due to COVID-19. The song originally was created in support of African famine relief in 1985, for the charity USA for Africa. “We Are The World” is the fastest-selling single in United States history and was re-recorded in 2010 to benefit those affected by the hurricane in Haiti. Do you think “We Are The World” is as relevant now as it was in 1985?