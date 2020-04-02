Lionel Richie & Michael McDonald will pay tribute to Kenny Rogers on TV benefit show

FilmMagic/FilmMagic

FilmMagic/FilmMagicLionel Richie and Michael McDonald are two of the artists participating in CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares.

Lionel was a close friend of Kenny's, and wrote one of his biggest hits, "Lady." Both men, who at the time shared a manager, also participated in "We Are the World."

The special is not only a tribute to Kenny Rogers, who passed away on March 20, but also a fundraiser for MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which will provide financial help to musicians and music industry pros who are out of work due to the pandemic. Half of all the money raised will go to Nashville's music community.

The show will feature interviews and performances from Lionel, Michael, Gavin DeGraw, country groups Lady Antebellum and Rascal Flatts, Kenny's friend Dolly Parton, and country stars Jennifer Nettles, Vince Gill and more. Archival photos, interviews and performances from Kenny himself will round out the special.

To donate during the broadcast, you can visit MusiCares.org/KennyRogers or text KENNYCARES to 41444

The CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares special will air April 8 at 8 p.m. ET and an encore presentation will air on MTV Live at 8 p.m. ET/PT on April 10 and again on CMT at noon ET/PT on April 11.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.