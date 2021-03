Lionel Richie performed a moving tribute to Kenny Rogers during a salute to the Country legend, as well as others, who had passed during 2020. Richie performed “Lady,” a song that he wrote for Kenny back in the early ’80s. The song earned Kenny his first number one on the country, adult contemporary, and pop charts. Lionel and Kenny remained close until Rogers died on March 20th, 2020. Who do you think had the best Grammy performance?