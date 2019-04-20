Lionel Richie Pranked By Stevie Wonder

Lionel Richie admits Stevie Wonder pulled a prank on him when he tried to drive a car.

Richie told the story on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday night.

Wonder wanted Richie to get in a car to listen to a song. Richie said, “He puts the cassette in, he cranks the car up and then he put it in reverse and starts going down the driveway. I said ‘Stevie!’ he goes ‘I got you.'”

Richie and Wonder will be doing a show together at Hyde Park in London on July 6th.

