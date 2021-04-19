Lionel Richie releases deluxe 25th anniversary digital reissue of his 1996 album, ‘Louder than Words’

UMe

An expanded digital reissue of Lionel Richie‘s 1996 studio album Louder than Words has just been released in honor of the record’s 25th anniversary.

Originally released on April 16, 1996, Louder than Words was Richie’s fourth solo studio effort, and his first full-length album since 1986’s Dancing on the Ceiling. The album peaked at #28 on the Billboard 200, and yielded one top-40 single, “Don’t Wanna Lose You,” which Lionel co-wrote with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

The bonus tracks featured on the expanded reissue include rare Spanish and Italian versions of “Still In Love,” the radio edit of “Don’t Wanna Lose You,” and the non-album tunes “What Do They Know” and “Now You’re Gone.” All of these tracks have just been made available for streaming for the first time.

Louder than Words is one of a series of deluxe expanded Richie reissues that will be released digitally this year. Next up, on May 4, will be Lionel’s 2004 album Just for You, followed on June 25 by his 1998 release Time.

In addition, Richie’s 2008 live album, Symphonica in Rosso, will be released digitally in North America for the first time on May 21. The album captured a performance that Lionel gave at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands, backed by his band and an orchestra.

Here’s the full track list of Louder than Words deluxe reissue:

“Piece of Love”

“Still In Love”

“I Wanna Take You Down”

“Can’t Get Over You”

“Change”

“Nothing Else Matters” — featuring Toots Thielemans

“Ordinary Girl”

“Say I Do”

“Paradise”

“Don’t Wanna Lose You”

“Lovers at First Sight”

“Climbing”

“What Do They Know”*

“Now You’re Gone”*

“Don’t Wanna Lose You” (Radio Version)*

“Still In Love” (Italian/English Version)*

“Still In Love” (Italian Version)*

“Still In Love” (Spanish Version)*

* = bonus tracks.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.