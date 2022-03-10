Lionel Richie saluted by Gloria Estefan, Boyz II Men, Luke Bryan at Gershwin Prize ceremony

STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

It’s going to air on PBS on May 17, but USA Today has a preview of what you can expect from Lionel Richie‘s tribute concert celebrating his Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, which took place Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

The tribute concert opened with Gloria Estefan performing Lionel’s song “Dancing on the Ceiling,” which brought Lionel to his feet. Country superstar Chris Stapleton sang “Say You, Say Me,” and Lionel’s fellow American Idol judge Luke Bryan sang “Lady,” the hit Lionel wrote for Kenny Rogers.

Luke told Lionel, “You fill my life with so much happiness,” and noted to the crowd, “He’s the most creative interpreter of a love song. You didn’t put him in a category; he was just the world’s music.”

Other highlights included Boyz II Men performing The Commodores’ hit “Easy,” Andra Day singing “Hello,” Yolanda Adams doing The Commodores’ “Jesus Is Love,” Miguel performing “You Are,” and Lionel himself closing the show with “All Night Long.”

“Love is the only answer to everything we’re doing,” Lionel told the crowd.

The Gershwin Prize recognizes an artist’s lifetime achievement in music. Past recipients include Billy Joel, Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, Carole King, Smokey Robinson, Paul McCartney and Gloria and her husband, Emilio Estefan.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.