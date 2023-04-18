Lionel Richie says King Charles personally requested a specific song for his coronation

ABC/Eric McCandless

Lionel Richie is booked to perform at the Coronation Concert being held May 7 in the U.K. in honor of King Charles officially being crowned, as previously reported. But Lionel says he got more than just an invitation to perform: He also got a personal request from the king for a specific song.

Speaking to E! News, Lionel revealed that Charles asked him to play a certain song, which he’ll make part of his performance. “And the answer is yes, I will do it,” Lionel said. “We will not reveal [it] because it’s completely enveloped in secrecy. So, all I can tell you is I’m very happy to be there.”

Lionel, who’s been involved with Charles’ The Prince’s Trust charity for many years, also shared some of the things he’s learned about royal protocol over the years.

“Be prepared, just be sure to just say sir and ma’am—forget everything else,” he advised. “Just remember sir and ma’am, and you kind of walk your way through.”

Lionel says he’s bullish on the future of the British monarchy now that Charles is on the throne, noting, “I’m looking forward to see what he’s going to bring to the table, and I can tell you right now, he’s gonna change it up a little bit.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.