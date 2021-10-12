Lionel Richie, Slash, Depeche Mode & more contribute items to MusiCares benefit auction

Courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

Lionel Richie, Guns N’ Roses‘ Slash and Depeche Mode are among the many artists contributing items to an upcoming auction benefiting the Recording Academy’s MusiCares charity, which provides medical, financial and personal assistance to in-need members of the music community.

A black jacket Richie wore during his 2015 performance at the U.K.’s Glastonbury festival is up for bid, and is estimated to sell for between $6,000 and $8,000.

Slash is parting ways with one of his famous top hats, signed and featuring a hand-drawn skull-and-bones sketch, which is being sold alongside a sterling silver ring. They’re estimated to fetch between $5,000 and $7,000. The guitar great also has contributed a signed Epiphone Slash Les Paul Deluxe, valued between $1,000 to $2,000, to the sale.

Meanwhile, a black-and-white Fender Squier Stratocaster electric guitar signed by Depeche Mode’s David Gahan and Andrew Fletcher, as well as by former band member Alan Wilder, will be going on the block and is expected to sell for $1,000 to $2,000. Gahan also has contributed a red blazer he wore on Depeche Mode’s 2017-2018 tour that’s estimated to sell for $2,000 to $4,000.

The auction will also include items from Dolly Parton, KISS‘ Gene Simmons, Jeff Beck and many others.

Julien’s Auctions is hosting the sale, which takes place online and in Beverly Hills, California, on January 30, ahead of the 2022 Grammys on January 31. For more info, visit JuliensAuctions.com.

