Lionel Richie To Be Honored With Gershwin Prize by Library of Congress

Lionel Richie will receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

Lionel’s song list includes his work with the Commodores and his solo work.

His record sales tally more than 125 million worldwide.

He was also involved in the creation of We Are The World.

The all-star tribute will take place in Washington, DC o March 9 and air on PBS May 17.

What is your favorite song sung or written by Lionel Richie?