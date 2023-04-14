Lionel Richie to perform at King Charles’ coronation concert

ABC/Gavin Bond

Lionel Richie is heading over to England next month to help King Charles celebrate his coronation. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is one of several artists confirmed to perform at The Coronation Concert on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7.

“To share the stage with the other performers at The Coronation Concert is a once-in-a-lifetime event and it will be an honor and a celebration,” Richie says.

If you’re wondering what connection Richie has to the king, he’s a global ambassador for The Prince’s Trust Charity.

Other artists on the coronation concert bill include Katy Perry, British boy band Take That, opera star Andrea Bocelli, Welsh opera singer Sir Bryn Terfel and singer/songwriter Freya Ridings, with more artists expected to be added.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.