Lionel Richie to receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

Lionel Richie will be celebrated “All Night Long” at a gala event in March where he’ll be awarded the prestigious Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

The Gershwin Prize honors a “living musical artist’s lifetime achievement in promoting the genre of song as a vehicle of entertainment, information, inspiration and cultural understanding.” Past recipients include Paul McCartney, Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder, Carole King, Smokey Robinson, Paul Simon and Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

“This is truly an honor of a lifetime, and I am so grateful…I am proud to be joining all the other previous artists, who I also admire and am a fan of their music,” Lionel said in a statement.

The singer, who’s sold more than 125 million albums worldwide and has won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and four Grammy Awards, will receive the award on March 9 during an all-star tribute concert in Washington, D.C., which will air May 17 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS stations, at PBS.org and on the PBS Video App.

Richie will return to ABC’s American Idol for his fourth season as a judge on February 27.

