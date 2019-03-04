Lionel Richie Up for Singing at Katy Perry’s Wedding

Katy Perry is planning her upcoming wedding to Orlando Bloom and Lionel Richie is up for singing for Perry’s special day.

Perry was a guest on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, when she suggested the Richie sing at her upcoming nuptials. When Richie was asked if Bloom had asked for permission to wed Perry, Richie said “No” which made Perry say, “You can repay that by singing at our wedding. For free!”

Seacrest then commented on Perry’s engagement ring, which Luke Bryan says is “this bicep is growing because of it.”

Perry is very happy with her new ring, “I have to use all five of my fingers…I’m very grateful,” said Perry.

If you could have any singer sing for your wedding, who would it be?