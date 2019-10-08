Lionel Richie's 2015 Glastonbury Festival performance is coming to the big screen

ABC/Craig SjodinMissed Lionel Richie’s 2015 Glastonbury Festival performance? Well, now you can see it from the comfort of a theater -- no wellies required.

Lionel Richie at Glastonbury will be getting a one-night global theatrical release on November 19. The screenings will feature an exclusive introduction by Richie in which he reflects on his career journey, from his beginnings in Tuskegee, Alabama, through his Glastonbury appearance.

“I’m so excited for the opportunity to share the 2015 Glastonbury Festival performance with fans across the globe,” Lionel says in a statement obtained by Billboard. “I’m honored to have played on such an iconic stage and the fans’ energy that day truly made this show a memorable moment in my career."

At the June 28, 2015 performance, Lionel took the U.K. festival’s main Pyramid stage in front of 200,000 fans, which was the biggest audience at the festival that year. His set featured "Dancing on the Ceiling," "All Night Long," "We Are the World," "Easy,” and "Three Times a Lady."

Tickets for the theatrical showing go on sale beginning Friday, October 18 at FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.

