Lionel Richie's new album "Hello from Las Vegas" debuts at #2

Hello, Billboard album charts! Lionel Richie's new live album has debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

This is Richie's highest-charting album since 2012, when his album Tuskegee -- which featured him teaming with current country stars on remakes of his biggest hits -- also debuted at #2, and then eventually rose to #1 two weeks later.

Hello from Las Vegas, which documents Richie's recently concluded Las Vegas residency show, is also the highest-charting live album since 2017, when country star Kenny Chesney's Live in No Shoes Nation topped the chart.

Billboard notes that Hello from Las Vegas sold 65,000 units, but most of the sales came from a promotion bundling the album with tickets to Richie's summer tour.

Overall, Hello from Las Vegas is Richie's sixth top-10 album.

Lionel will return to TV in 2020 for his third season as a judge on ABC's American Idol.

