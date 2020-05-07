Lions And Tigers And Bears…Lion Country Safari Is Re-Opening!

The Lion Country Safari is reopening its drive-thru safari today!! The preserve will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with the last car admitted at 4:30 p.m. Zoo officials say tickets must be pre-purchased and are only valid for the drive-thru on the selected date. Visitors should purchase one ticket for each person 3 years of age or older inside their vehicles. And if you go, you may see Elna. Tis baby rhino has been exploring the preserve with her mom and the herd and everything is so exciting!