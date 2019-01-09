“Lip Sync Battle” Teases New Season

Another season of celebrities doing elaborate lip-synching is upon us. Lip Sync Battle is coming back.

LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen will return as hosts of the show on Paramount Network.

This season’s battles include Darren Chriss vs. Jermaine Dupri, Andy Roddick vs, his wife, Brooklyn Decker and Jason Schwartzman vs. Big Bird. Yes, Big Bird from Sesame Street.

Mariah Carey is scheduled to make a special cameo appearance and Serena Williams will participate in the show too. The fifth season of LSB begins on January 17th.

What has been your favorite battle? If you went on the show, what would be the song you would lip-sync?