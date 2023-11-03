Lisa Marie HATED Mom Priscilla’s Movie “Priscilla”!

It’s a good thing Lisa Marie Presley didn’t live to see that new movie “Priscilla” . . . because she would have HATED it. The movie is based on Priscilla Presley’s 1985 autobiography “Elvis and Me”, and Lisa Marie read the script several months before she died. She was NOT impressed.

She even sent emails to director Sofia Coppola, to complain. She said, quote, “My father only comes across as a predator and manipulative. As his daughter, I don’t read this and see any of my father in this character.

“I don’t read this and see my mother’s perspective of my father. I read this and see your shockingly vengeful and contemptuous perspective and I don’t understand why?”

She also said, quote, “I will be forced to be in a position where I will have to openly say how I feel about the film and go against you, my mother and this film publicly.”

Obviously, that never happened. Lisa Marie died in January of this year.

For her part, Coppola had written back to Lisa Marie, saying she was, quote, “taking great care in honoring your mother, while also presenting your father with sensitivity and complexity.”

