Lisa Marie Presley Inks Massive Deal for Bombshell Book About Michael Jackson, Elvis

According to Page Six, Lisa Maria Presley has inked a book deal said to be worth between $3 and $4 million.

The book is supposed to reveal some shocking revelations about Michael Jackson, who she was married to from 1994 to 1996, as well as new details regarding her father, Elvis Presley.

During an interview with Oprah, Lisa Marie spoke out how her marriage to Michael Jackson ended, “There was a very profound point in the marriage when he had to make a decision. Was it the drugs and the sort of vampires, or me? And he pushed me away.” She added that by “vampires” she meant “sycophants.”

The new book doesn’t have a release date, however, it is one of many projects Presley is working on, she’ll also work with Baz Luhrmann on a biopic on the King of Rock ’n’ Roll which will begin shooting next year.

If you could ask Lisa Marie Presley anything about Michael Jackson or Elvis, what would you ask?