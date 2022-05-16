Lisa Marie Presley showers praise on Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming musical biopic about her father, Elvis

Warner Bros. Pictures

Elvis Presley‘s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, has posted a new message on her social media sites in which she shares a glowing review about director Baz Luhrmann‘s upcoming musical biopic about her late father, Elvis.

In the note, Lisa Marie first points out that she is still grieving for her son, Ben Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in July 2020.

“I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” she writes. “Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole.”

Lisa Marie then proceeds to shower praise on the Elvis film, revealing that she’s watched it twice and thinks it’s “nothing short of spectacular” and “[a]bsolutely exquisite.”

She writes that lead actor Austin Butler “channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully,” adding, “In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully. (If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha.)”

Lisa Marie continues, “You can feel and witness Baz’s pure love, care, and respect for my father throughout this beautiful film, and it is finally something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever.”

Presley also notes that she was moved to tears when she saw how her three daughters — Riley, Harper and Finley — were “so filled with pride about their grandfather and his legacy in a way that I have not previously experienced” after watching the movie.

She adds, “It breaks my heart that my son isn’t here to see it. He would have absolutely loved it as well.”

Elvis, which also features Tom Hanks as the rock ‘n’ roll legend’s manager, Col. Tom Parker, hits theaters on June 24.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.