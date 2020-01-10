Listen: Elton John is now duetting with Ozzy Osbourne

Ben Gibson, © HST Global Limited, courtesy of Rocket Entertainment

Elton John just won a Golden Globe for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," the duet he performs with Taron Egerton that rolls over the end credits of his biopic Rocketman. Now, you can hear Elton singing with a very different duet partner: Ozzy Osbourne.

The song is "Ordinary Man," the title track of the heavy metal legend's upcoming album. The song is available now as a digital download and via streaming services, and you also can check it out at Ozzy's official YouTube channel.

In a statement, Ozzy says, "When I was writing 'Ordinary Man,' it reminded me of an old Elton song and I said to [my wife] Sharon, 'I wonder if he would sing on it?' We asked and lo and behold, he agreed and sings and plays piano on the song."

Elton sings an entire verse of the tune, which seems to be about the regrets of a rock star who's sacrificed everything for his fans. His verse goes, "Many times I lost control, they tried to kill my rock 'n' roll/ Just remember I'm still here for you/ I don't wanna say goodbye, when I do you'll be alright/After all, I did it all for you."

Over the years, Elton has duetted with a wide range of performers, from Aretha Franklin, George Michael and Don Henley to Bonnie Raitt, RuPaul, LeAnn Rimes, Leonard Cohen and, of course, Kiki Dee.

Ordinary Man the album, Osbourne's first solo effort since 2010's Scream, arrives February 21 and is available for pre-order now.

