Listen: Madonna has a craveable new single out

"Crave," featuring rapper Swae [sway] Lee, is the third song to be released from the Queen of Pop's upcoming album Madame X, and it seems to be about a forbidden love.

"Cause you're the one I crave/And my cravings get dangerous/The feelings never fade/I don't think we should play with this," Madonna sings. "Come give me strength/I don't think we should wait for this/'Cause you're the one I crave/And my cravings get dangerous."

The video for track is "coming soon," according to Madonna's rep.

Swae Lee is part of the chart-topping rap duo Rae Sremmurd [Ray SRUMM-erd], and is also featured on current hits by Ellie Goulding and Post Malone.

Madonna plans to release two more tracks from Madame X before the album drops: "Future," featuring rapper Quavo, on May 17, and "Dark Ballet" on June 7.

Madonna's Madame X Tour gets underway September 12 in Brooklyn, NY and will play multiple nights there, as well as in Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, Lisbon, London and Paris. The album is due June 14.

